SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators found 44 pounds of methamphetamine and over two pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Cleveland County on Monday, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies pulled over a vehicle on Highway 74 at the Oak Grove Road Exit.

A deputies investigation during the traffic stop led them to suspect there were illegal drugs inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

A K9 on scene indicated that narcotics were in the suspects’ vehicle.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found the meth and cocaine, authorities said. The estimated street value was suspected to have been over $1 million.

(Photo courtesy of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)

Malra Idania Carrizales-Rivera of Columbia, S.C., and Juan Carlos Covarrubias of Charlotte were arrested and each charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking cocaine.

Both were issued $250,000 secured bonds.