GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities announced a fourth arrest Friday in the shooting death of a man last week, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harley Alexander Shirley, 21, the son of a reality TV star, was found shot to death at the Sheetz at Cornwallis Road and N.C. 42 in Garner on Feb. 17, deputies said.

A 20-year-old woman was also wounded in the shooting. The towing company said on Facebook that she was paralyzed.

Friday, deputies said Diana Sarah Jackson, 38, of Garner was charged with obstructing justice in the case.

Jackson joins another woman and two teen boys facing charges in the case.

On Wednesday, two teens were charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.

On Thursday, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21, of Smithfield, had been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Shirley was the son of “Lizard Lick Towing” TV star Ron Shirley, according to a Facebook post by the company. The reality TV show ran on truTV for four seasons starting in 2011.

Jackson is being held in the Johnston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Deputies said Friday that the investigation is still underway.