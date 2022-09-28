BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Five people were arrested after deputies recovered $121,000 worth of stolen property in Buncombe County.
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed search warrants at two houses in the 300 blocks of Shope Creek Road in the Riceville Community.
The sheriff’s office seized four stolen firearms, a Kubota Track Hoe, a 2022 Ford Tremor F-250 and a Demco Trailer among other stolen items.
Deputies arrested the following people:
Michael Isaac Robinson, of the residence, was charged with the following:
- three felony counts of possession of a stolen firearm
- felony altering/removing a gun serial number
- felony receiving stolen goods
- felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- felony altering a serial number on a vehicle
- felony count of conspiracy
- felony possession of methamphetamine
- felony possession of stolen property
- misdemeanor possession of marijuana
- misdemeanor possession of stolen property
Travis Keith Ledford, of Swannanoa, was charged with:
- felony larceny
- felony conspiracy
Misty Fender Biggerstaff, of the residence, was charged with:
- felony possession of a stolen firearm
Michael Bruce Brooks, of Swannanoa, was charged with:
- two felony counts of larceny of a firearm
- felony breaking and entering
- felony larceny after breaking and entering
Allen Lee Turbyfill, of Swannanoa, was charged with:
- felony larceny
- felony conspiracy
The North Carolina DMV License and Theft Bureau and the Tallassee, Alabama Police Department assisted with the investigation.