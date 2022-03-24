LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 50-year-old Ladson man was arrested Sunday after his wife reportedly found him in bed with a 7-year-old girl.

Anthony K. Furman is charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to authorities, Furman’s wife said she found her husband in the bed with the young girl with the bed sheets pulled up to their necks. She reported that she pulled down the blanket at which point Furman quickly moved his hand away from the victim.

The wife asked the girl what happened and the girl said that Furman was “touching her private parts,” an affidavit states.

Furman reportedly fled the scene and was later arrested by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

He is currently being on a $30,000 bond at Al Cannon Detention Center.