$5,000 reward offered to catch suspects abandoning cats on Neuse River Bridge

The Animal Legal Defense Fund announced Tuesday it is offering a $5,000 reward to help find whoever is throwing cats out of moving cars and abandoning cats near the Neuse River Bridge in Craven County.​

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says, since early June there have been several kittens found near Neuse River Bridge and the intersection near Highway 70 with injuries consistent with road rash, and witnesses have reported to the Sheriff’s Office that they saw kittens being thrown from moving vehicles in that area.

The ALDF says it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for throwing the cats out of cars and abandoning the cats.

The Craven County Sheriff’s office says, due to the types of injuries discovered on the cats found near the bridge, some of the cats appear to have been hurt by abuse or cruel acts, rather than from getting thrown out of a car or hit by a car.

Authorities have identified one suspect in this case, but the investigation continues.

In North Carolina, it is a Class H felony to maliciously maim or kill an animal, with a maximum penalty of up to 25 months in prison, a court determined fine, or both.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says, “There will be zero tolerance for animal cruelty in Craven County.”

If you have information on possible suspects in this case, call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or call the Craven County Animal Cruelty Investigator at 252-636-6631.

PREVIOUS:

Several kittens were rescued after deputies received reports of abandoned animals on the Neuse River Bridge.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of kittens being found on the Neuse River Bridge and on Highway 70 in James City in the past month.

Animal cruelty is a crime under North Carolina law.

Anyone who witnesses someone throwing animals from a vehicle is encouraged to call 911.

If possible get the registration plate number and do not confront the subjects doing the crime.

"There will be zero tolerance for animal cruelty in Craven County," said Sheriff Hughes. We are aggressively going after folks like this that think it's ok to mistreat, abuse, and not care for their animals."