GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County deputies say anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in a homicide earlier this year can receive a reward.

(Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, July 13, deputies say they found the body of 21-year-old Alex Sharpless on Watershed Road in Wayne County.

They say anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible could receive a reward up to $5,000.

Deputies say the reward is funded through a private donation and is not associated with the Goldsboro Wayne County Crime Stoppers Reward program.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gregory with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-705-6567 or call or text Goldsboro Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.