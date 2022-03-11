GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old has been identified as the fifth suspect in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man last month, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are looking for Ferrell Nicolas Jackson, whose last known address is on Clinton Drive in Garner. He faces an obstruction of justice charge.

Jackson is the fifth suspect identified by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office in the killing of Harley Alexander Shirley, 21, the son of the reality TV star from “Lizard Lick Towing,.”

He was found shot to death at the Sheetz at Cornwallis Road and N.C. 42 in Garner on Feb. 17.

The shooting also injured a 20-year-old woman.

Two teens have been charged with murder in the case.

Diana Sarah Jackson, 38, of Garner, was charged with obstructing justice in the case.

Cassidy Lorene Hunter, of Smithfield, was charged with accessory after the fact to Shirley’s murder, as well as the 20-year-old’s shooting.

Anyone with information on the location of Ferrell Nicholas Jackson is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5010 or their local law enforcement agency.