MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Six people have been arrested in connection to a quadruple stabbing at a Madison County Airbnb.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an Airbnb rental located in the 100 block of Gid Flynn Road in Marshall in reference to a stabbing involving multiple individuals.
Following an investigation, the following individuals have been arrested and charged:
Jay Caleb Bell
- assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill
- two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
- felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
- felony possession of schedule two cocaine
- possession of marijuana
Daniel Mansilla-Perea
- felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
- felony possession of schedule two cocaine
- possession of marijuana
Richard Vincent Sakowski
- felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
- felony possession of schedule two cocaine
- possession of marijuana
Cassi Deann Sakowski
- felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
- felony possession of schedule two cocaine
- possession of marijuana
Christopher Lyn Boles
- felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
- felony possession of schedule two cocaine
- possession of marijuana
Jodi Michelle Douthit
- felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms
- felony possession of schedule two cocaine
- possession of marijuana
Deputies said all the individuals involved were vacationing in Madison County and that this is an isolated incident.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the investigation.