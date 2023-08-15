DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby was kidnapped in a stolen SUV, leading to a chase and six suspects captured in Durham on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around noon as a kidnapping in the 4400 block of North Roxboro Street, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

When police arrived, officers spoke to a father who said he left his black Honda CRV running with his 1-year-old child inside of the car, the news release said. When the man returned to the SUV — the Honda was stolen and the child was gone, he told police.

The Durham Emergency Communications Center was able to ping a phone that was in the vehicle in the 900 block of Liberty Street.

Police then found the stolen SUV and chased the suspects until they stopped in the 200 block of William Penn Plaza, police said.

The scene of the end of the chase after an SUV was stolen with a baby inside in Durham Monday. Photo by Ben Bokun/CBS 17

Six suspects — four juveniles and two adults — jumped out of the car and ran.

Officers chased the suspects and all six were taken into custody.

Durham officers later said the 1-year-old child had been dropped off at Excelsior Classical Academy before the police chase.

At about 12:15 p.m., officers received a call that a child had been found at the school in the 4100 block of North Roxboro Street. When officers responded, they found the missing 1-year-old child who had been left in the running Honda SUV, police said.

The child was released back to his parents unharmed.

Voyager Academy was placed on lockdown for a brief period of time during the vehicle pursuit. The lockdown was lifted once the suspects were taken into custody.