LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 60-year-old woman has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges after multiple complaints led to an investigation.

On Wednesday, Patricia Avery was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home on Drew Farmer Road in La Grange on June 22. The search resulted in drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine found.

Avery was arrested on a warrant for felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance. She was placed in Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.