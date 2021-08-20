60-year-old woman shot twice when gunman opens fire on her car in Durham, family says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 60-year-old woman was backing her car down an alleyway Thursday afternoon when someone opened fire on her car – striking her twice, family members tell CBS 17’s Crystal Price.

The shooting occurred near Ridgeway Avenue and Dayton Street.

The woman was struck twice in the arm in the shooting, family members said.

Her 17-year-old grandson was in the car with her when the shots were fired but he was not injured.

Police said the woman crashed her vehicle following the shooting and suffered serious injuries. Her family said she is doing OK.

The daytime shooting is the latest in a string of violence in the area over a 24-hour span. Wednesday night, police said one person was killed and five more were injured in two shootings within a half-mile radius of the McDougald Terrace housing community.

It wasn’t known if any of the three shootings were connected.

“We in the Durham Police Department refuse to accept this as normal and we remain committed to work tirelessly to investigate these violent acts and arrest those involved. We continue to devote our resources in an effort to protect our community from senseless and reckless shootings,” said Interim Police Chief Shari Montgomery.

Anyone with information on the homicide on Wabash Street is asked to call Investigator Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29532. Anyone with information on the shooting on Linwood Avenue is asked to call Investigator Wilking at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29537. People with information on either case can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.