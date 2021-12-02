69-year-old man arrested, charged with possession of child porn in Isle of Wight County

He faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

CARROLTON Va. (WAVY) — A Carrollton man is facing child pornography charges after deputies executed a search warrant at his home.

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Inland Walk. 69-year-old Robert Weisz was arrested subsequently arrested without incident.

He has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Weisz is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Deputies say the investigation was in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Offices Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Virginia State Police.