GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two young children have died in Goldsboro so far this month.

The latest child death investigation started Sunday afternoon.

Goldsboro police said they’re looking into how a seven-month-old baby boy died.

Investigators said around 1:30 p.m. the baby’s parents brought him to UNC Wayne Hospital in Goldsboro. Medical staff told them he was dead.

Just a few weeks earlier, on March 2, a four-year-old girl was brought through the same emergency room doors. She had already died.

The medical examiner said the little girl’s death was due to blunt force trauma.

Umoja Bryant is charged with first-degree murder and one count of felony child abuse, in connection the girl’s death.

He’s also facing another count of felony child abuse, after Goldsboro police discovered a five-year-old boy at their home with injuries.

CBS 17 requested the incident report and additional information from Goldsboro police regarding the most recent case.

It is important to note, any time the cause of death is unclear, it is considered a death investigation.

Unless something criminal happened, police may not release further details regarding this case.