75-year-old Concord man accused of raping multiple children over a span of 45 years, deputies say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 75-year-old man is facing multiple rape-related charges after deputies say he sexually assaulted multiple children between 1976 and 2021.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, Merle Alexander Overcash Jr., 75, of Concord, has been charged with first-degree rape of a child, second-degree rape, second-degree sexual offense, six counts of indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of crime against nature.

The investigation began in April of 2021 and during that investigation, multiple victims were discovered who disclosed abuse by Overcash from January 1976 through April 2021, deputies said.

Overcash is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond. This remains an ongoing investigation.

If you have additional information concerning Overcash, you’re asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3057.