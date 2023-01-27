FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nine people are facing prostitution charges after a sting operation at a motel in Fayetteville this week, police said Friday.

The busts happened Thursday and involved a “team of officers and detectives” at a motel along the Skibo Road corridor, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

“Investigators with the Human Trafficking Unit utilized undercover officers to pose as escorts and sex workers,” the news release said.

Police said they used online advertising to bait the offenders.

Officers placed “advertising on one of the more well-known escort websites,” the news release said.

Nine people who responded to the advertising were charged with solicitation of prostitution, police said.

Contacted by CBS 17 Friday afternoon, police would not say which motel was involved or release any information about the offenders who were arrested — including gender or age ranges.

Police also did not say where the ads were placed or what the advertisements said.