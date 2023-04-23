JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities say nine people were found with gunshot wounds at an after-prom party near Jasper, Texas early Sunday morning. A second shooting that happened within the city the same night may also be connected, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after midnight, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance where shots had been fired north of Jasper, roughly 30 miles west of the Texas-Louisiana border.

According to authorities, the nine victims’ gunshot wounds were not life threatening.

The shooting broke out at an “after-prom party” being held at a home. Speaking to local media Sunday afternoon, Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said the victims range in age from 15 to 19 years old.

Officials said most of the victims were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital but at least one had to be taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont for further treatment. At least one victim was undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the arm on Sunday, authorities told local news outlet KJAS.

A second shooting in Jasper happened early Sunday morning. Authorities believe it may be connected to the party shooting but are still investigating.

No one had been taken into custody as of Sunday afternoon, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate and question multiple persons of interest.