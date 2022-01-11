911 call: Off-duty deputy’s wife, child in car at time of fatal shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials released a 911 call made by an off-duty deputy in the moments following a shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead.

Police said the shooting occurred after 2:15 p.m. Saturday near Bingham and Shenandoah drives in Fayetteville.

Jason Walker was killed when he was shot by off-duty Cumberland County Deputy Jeffrey Hash, police said.

The call was made at 2:18 p.m. on Sunday immediately following the shooting.

“I had a male jump on my vehicle and break my windshield. I just shot him,” the caller said, who identifies himself to the dispatcher as a lieutenant with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Hash then asks for help as he said people are beginning to gather at the scene.

He then describes what he said occurred leading up to the shooting.

“I was driving down the road and he came flying across Bingham Drive, running. And I stopped so I wouldn’t hit him. And he jumped on my car and started screaming, pulled my windshield wipers off and started beating my windshield and broke my windshield,” the caller said.

The deputy said his wife and daughter were in the truck at the time of the incident.

The caller said a trauma nurse was on scene trying to help Walker. Hash said they were “plugging the holes”

Near the end of the call, bystanders can be heard yelling “why did you shoot him?” to which the deputy responded, “I don’t know.”

Police sirens can be heard approaching as bystanders grow louder.

“I’m just trying to protect my family,” the deputy said.

Hash was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, the sheriff’s office announced Monday morning. Hash has been with the sheriff’s office since 2005. He is a lieutenant in the civil section.

According to police, the shooting happened after Walker jumped on the hood of Hash’s pickup truck in the middle of the road.

On Sunday, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said data taken from the “black box” of the deputy’s pickup truck showed no impact happened. Some in the community have questioned whether the off-duty deputy hit Walker with the pickup truck before the shooting.

Hawkins also said a witness told police Walker was not hit by the pickup truck. She also said it appears that a windshield wiper was torn off the truck and the metal part of it was used to damage the windshield of the deputy’s truck.

During a news conference, Hawkins also said Hash was detained Saturday, his statement was taken, and the gun used in the shooting was seized by police. Hawkins also stressed the deputy called 911 to report the incident Saturday.

Hawkins asked for any witnesses or anyone with video to speak with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Walker’s killing has led to several days of protests in Fayetteville and a protest in downtown Raleigh on Monday night.

Walker’s family is being represented by renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump.