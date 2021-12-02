2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with double shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk have made one arrested and are looking for two other suspects in connection to a shooting that happened on November 28.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 1100 block of Cogic Square. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims.

21-year-old Portsmouth resident Jason Javon Lewis died from his injuries. The second person, identified as 24-year-old Suffolk resident Kareem Jamal Hunter, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kareem Jamal Hunter (photo: Suffolk Police)

Police now tell 10 On Your Side that Hunter was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, shooting across the road, discharging a firearm 1000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting with intent to maim and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said in a follow-up news release Thursday night that they had also arrested 21-year-old Dennis Whitehead, of Suffolk. He is charged with first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm 1000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting with intent to maim, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hunter and Whitehead are currently being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Police are also asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Latrawn Armstrong.

Armstrong also faces charges of first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharge firearm 1000 ft. of school, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting with intent to maim, and use of firearm committing a felony.

21-year-olds Latrawn Armstrong and Dennis Whitehead (photos: Suffolk Police)

Armstrong is also a resident of Suffolk and is considered armed and dangerous.

Armstrong is possibly living in the 100 block of Wake Forest Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.