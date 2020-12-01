Greene County man arrested on drug charges

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man was arrested on drug-related charges after a search warrant at his home turned up bags of marijuana packaged for sale.

Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith said narcotics investigators arrested Charles Parrott Pate, 39, of Creech Road on Thanksgiving morning. The arrest came after NC Wildlife Officers were serving a search warrant on Pate’s residence for wildlife violations and drugs were discovered.

Five different-sized bags of marijuana were found and taken into possession by officials. In addition to several wildlife citations, Pate was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintain a place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pate was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.