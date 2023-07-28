Despite the dropped charges, the suspect still faces 1st-degree murder in one death. Richmond's top prosecutor declined to say Friday whether more charges could come.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The accused gunman in the shooting after Huguenot High School’s graduation in June is no longer charged in the death of one of the two people killed that day.

A Richmond General District judge dropped second-degree murder charges Friday against the suspect, Amari Ty-Jon Pollard, in the June 6 shooting, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin confirmed to 8News.

The decision comes two days after a grand jury upgraded charges against Pollard in the shooting death of Shawn Jackson to first-degree murder.

Jackson had just walked across the Altria Theatre stage during Huguenot’s graduation not long before the shooting. He was 18 years old.

Pollard, 19, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Jackson and Jackson’s stepfather, Renzo Smith.

The grand jury indicted Pollard Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of murder in Jackson’s death.

McEachin said in a statement that the upgraded charges came after an investigation, including a review of the physical evidence and video surveillance footage obtained by authorities. McEachin told 8News she could not comment on whether additional charges could be filed in the case.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.