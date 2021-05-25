Accused murderer Tyler Terry denied bond in first court appearance since capture

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tyler Terry, the man accused of four murders who was captured after nearly seven days on the run, was denied bond by a Chester County judge in his first court appearance.

The judge denied bond on all of the 26-year-old’s charges, including murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

“I’m not sure you’re following everything I’m saying” judge says to Tyler Terry during his bond hearing but Terry says he understands, judge also asking Terry, “Are you feeling ok?” Terry keeps saying “yes sir” @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/98WdAbe8a6 — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) May 25, 2021

A man who was allegedly shot by Terry thanked the judge for denying bond, but said he forgived the shooter for his crimes.

“I forgive him for what he did and may God have mercy on his soul,” Jeremy Robinson said. Prosecutors said Robinson was shot by Terry had had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Terry was arrested Monday morning after Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said the wanted man “made a mistake” when he ran across Highway 9 on Sunday. A force of 150 to 200 officers set up a perimeter and pushed in, walking every square inch to locate and surround him.

Photo: ATF Charlotte

After his arrest, Terry was taken to the hospital before he was taken to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry was on the run since last Monday when he and Adrienne Simpson fled a traffic stop in Chester County. The high-speed chase ended in a crash near Lewisville High School. Simpson, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested. Terry escaped.

Last Wednesday, authorities charged Terry with the murder of Thomas Hardin who was found dead on May 2 on Lowry Row in York.

Detectives said they have “credible evidence” linking Terry to the homicide. Simpson has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Authorities said they are also working to link Terry and Simpson to other violent crimes in the area, including shootings at Elrich Street and at Taco Bell on JA Cochran Bypass.

Officials said last Thursday that a body found in Chester County had been identified as 33-year-old Eugene O’Brien Simpson, the husband of Adrienne Simpson. Mr. Simpson had been missing since May 2, officials said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Also on Thursday, police in St. Louis County, Missouri accused Terry of speeding away from two deadly shootings in St. Louis. Police said new surveillance video out of St. Louis shows the car Terry made his escape in after shooting a man and woman just one hour apart.

The crimes in St. Louis happened on Saturday night, May 15, prompting more than three dozen investigators to work around the clock to find the killers.

The first break in the case came when ballistics in both murders matched up. The victims were a St. Louis doctor who was gunned down leaving a trendy suburban restaurant. An hour before, an elderly couple had been targeted as they drove home from a night out. The husband injured by the gunfire, his 70-year-old wife dead.

Surveillance video was recovered and led police to a silver SUV used in both crimes. More police work tracked the suspects to a St. Louis area hotel. By the time police descended on the hotel, they were gone, driving back east towards the Carolinas where the manhunt began.

In South Carolina, Terry faces two murder charges and two attempted murder charges for shooting at deputies. He is also facing two murder charges in Missouri.