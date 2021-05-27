Active search underway in Greenville for Greene County attempted murder suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. — There is currently an active police presence/search effort in the area of Wimbledon Drive for an attempted murder suspect wanted out of Greene County.

Early this morning, officers with the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team were assisting the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to serve a warrant at an apartment on Wimbledon Drive when the wanted individual, 23-year-old Ronald Latrell Sauls Jr., fled from officers. It is believed he was able to escape from a window. The photo below was taken this morning and is what Sauls was last seen wearing.

There is an increased police presence in the area of Wimbledon Drive as officers with VCAT, the GPD K-9 Unit, and the GPD Drone Unit, as well as deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, continue to search for the suspect.

Nearby businesses have been notified; however, normal activities are resuming and nothing has been placed on lockdown at this time.

If you see Sauls or know of his whereabouts, please call 252-329-4300. You can remain anonymous.