Additional suspect arrested on breaking and entering charges in Goldsboro

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – An additional suspect was arrested in Goldsboro for the burglaries that took place at Compass Self Storage.

Crystal Lynn Sharp, 39, was responsible for burglaries at both locations, 206 N. Berkeley Boulevard and 1301 Parkway Drive. Warrants were secured for Sharp on 33 counts of breaking and entering, 33 counts of larceny, and 32 counts of possession of stolen property.

She was arrested on Tuesday, July 20 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Goldsboro. Sharp is currently in the Wayne County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

Her scheduled court appearance is set for July 21, 2021, in district court.

Joe Nathan Sharp, 30, was also charged with 33 counts of breaking and entering, 33 counts of larceny, and 33 counts of possession of stolen property.

He is currently in the Wayne County Detention Center on unrelated charges. Joe was served with the warrants and given a $125,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV