JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Five juveniles are being charged and an adult is wanted in a shooting across the street from White Oak High School that injured a student on Aug. 29.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the five juveniles, who were not named due to their age, would be charged with the following offenses:

16-year-old Juvenile

(M) Communicating Threats

(M) Larceny

(F) Accessory After the Fact to Assault with a Deadly Weapon With the Intent to Kill

(F) Accessory After the Fact to Discharging a Firearm Within an Enclosure to Insight Fear

(F) Accessory After the Fact to Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property

16-year-old Juvenile

(F) Assault with a Deadly Weapon With the Intent to Kill

(F) Discharging a Firearm Within an Enclosure to Insight Fear

(F) Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property

(M) Resist, Obstruct, and Delay

(M) Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

17-year-old Juvenile

(F) Assault with a Deadly Weapon With the Intent to Kill

(F) Discharging a Firearm Within an Enclosure to Insight Fear

(F) Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property

(M) Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

15-year-old Juvenile

(M) Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

17-year-old Juvenile

(M) Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

Terence Lee McNair Jr. (Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Officials are also looking for Terence Lee McNair Jr., 20, in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with the following:

(F) Accessory After the Fact to Assault with a Deadly Weapon With the Intent to Kill

(F) Accessory After the Fact to Discharging a Firearm Within an Enclosure to Insight Fear

(F) Accessory After the Fact to Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property

(M) Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (3 counts)

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the parking lot across the street from the school. Callers indicated a person had been shot. They found the victim with minor injuries after being shot. Investigators said there was a domestic-related incident where those involved had a relationship together.

Deputies responded to 75 Balsam Road and Piney Green Road in reference to a shooting and learned a 15-year-old female had been struck in the leg and the shooters had fled the scene. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and she was treated and released that afternoon.

Investigators with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victim’s Unit, General Crimes Unit, and Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene. Investigators learned this incident involved juvenile students from White Oak High School, some of which were not immediately identified at the time.

Investigators discovered this incident was directly related to threats previously made earlier in the day against a female student by a male student who had been in a relationship with the female. These threats were not relayed to law enforcement until the shooting investigation, officials said.

On August 30, investigators briefed this case with District Attorney Ernie Lee. Investigators continued processing evidence, followed up on witness statements, and worked to identify all individuals involved.

The Onslow County Schools Superintendent’s Office has been made aware of this investigation and the pending charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of McNair may call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective A. Mullen at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case number 2023008850 when calling.