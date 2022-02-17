Ahoskie man sentenced for robberies in Bertie, Hertford counties

RALEIGH, N.C. – Rashad Jerrod Taylor, 34, of Ahoskie, was sentenced Thursday to 108 months in prison for interference of commerce by robbery for an three different robberies, one in Bertie County.

The October 2020 indictment charged Taylor with three robbery offenses: the February 26, 2019, robbery of Food Mart in Aulander, Bertie County; the November 14, 2019, robbery of Speedway and the November 30, 2019, robbery of Citi Trends both located in Ahoskie, Hertford County. On November 19, 2021, he entered a guilty plea to robbing Citi Trends.

According to court records and statements made during hearings, on November 30, 2019, at around 6:30 p.m., Taylor entered the Citi Trends clothing store in Ahoskie with a hunting knife. The manager was present with one employee and four customers. Taylor told the manager to give him everything and led her behind the counter to the register. He told her to hurry up and thrust the knife at her in a stabbing motion before holding it near her neck. Taylor took $475 and walked calmly out of the store.

Hertford County Sheriff’s Office responded and gathered written statements and video surveillance of the robbery. A short time later, an officer detained Taylor a fifth of a mile from Citi Trends. His clothing matched the description from the robbery. A pat down for weapons revealed $454 in Taylor’s pockets.

Taylor was transported to the City Trends parking lot, and the manager identified him as the robber. After Taylor became upset and began speaking, the manager also noted that she recognized his voice. During processing, officers seized from Taylor a small baggie containing cocaine. Officers estimated that the cocaine would have cost $20 on the street, accounting for all but $1 of the difference in recovered and stolen money.

Taylor’s federal prosecution followed nine prior state felony convictions. His criminal record includes common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms, and multiple drug-related felonies.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Aulander Police Department, Ahoskie Police Department, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake D. Pugh prosecuted the case.