Altercation at Christmas event leaves one person dead

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) Wilson County deputies responded to Evolution Music Hall regarding shots fired on Sunday morning.

It was reported that an altercation had taken place at the event. The deputies located the victim Precious Vernetta Dyer (29) who was deceased on the scene. Precious Dyer is believed to have been an innocent bystander in the altercation.



There is no evidence of her being in any altercation such as fighting during her presence at the music hall. The case is still under investigation and there will be no additional details released at this time.

Due to a large number of people at the crime scene, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who attended the Christmas event to call them at 252-237-2118 if you have any information. You can also report anonymously by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office app.