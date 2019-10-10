3-year-old Greensboro girl at center of Amber Alert found alive, FBI says

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) – Ahlora Shanti-Sample Lindiment, the 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Greensboro, was found alive Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation via our sister stations CBS17 and WGHP.

Ahlora had been reported missing shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The FBI has not yet provided details, only saying she was alive.

Earlier Thursday evening, authorities had released new photos of the woman suspected in the toddler’s abduction.



It wasn’t known if the woman suspected was in custody.

Greensboro, NC Police

Police said Ahlora was playing at a playground near an apartment complex and the suspect was around that playground and interacted with multiple adults and children.

“[The suspect] interacted with some adults, she interacted with multiple children in what was defined as a suspicious way,” Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Police are also now asking for information from anyone who was in the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue between 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-574-4035 or 911.



Greensboro police have released a photo of a woman suspected of abducting a 3-year-old child on Wednesday

Greensboro police continue to search Thursday for a 3-year-old child who was abducted by a woman, officials said.

Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was reported abducted from 2411 Phillips Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CBS 17 sister station FOX8 spoke with the girl’s mother, Erica Lindiment.

She tells FOX8 she is extremely upset, but she shared new photos of her 3-year-old daughter.

Lindiment says she will do anything to find her and thanks everyone helping to search for her daughter.

An Amber Alert has been issued.

Ahlora is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved pink T-shirt, black jeans and possibly white sandals.

The child was abducted by a black woman in her 20s who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 135 pounds, with her hair in a short ponytail, the release said.

The woman was wearing a black short-sleeved crop top and black pants with tiger print faces on them, dark-colored flip flops and a gold chain.

Anyone who has seen Ahlora or the woman suspected of abducting her is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2287.