ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after a girl at the center of a North Carolina Amber Alert was found.

At 6:38 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a kidnapping on the 1000 block of Powhatan Avenue.

At the scene, a woman said Darrell Milton Boyd Jr., 60, had entered the home and took her 9-year-old granddaughter.

Officers obtained a warrant for child abduction, and an Amber Alert was issued seeking the pair possibly in a tan 2003 Buick Rendezvous.

Believing that Boyd may have been heading to Walnut Cove, officers notified the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10 a.m., officers learned that Boyd was possibly in the area of the 8700 block of Kiger Road in Germanton. Police informed the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies were able to find Boyd and his vehicle.

The child was found safe and unharmed.

Boyd was arrested and received a $500,000 secured bond.