Anderson Co. deputy saves baby found with 2 unconscious adults in vehicle

Deputies responded to a parking lot on Hwy 28 Bypass Tuesday, where a baby was found with unconscious adults in a vehicle. (WSPA)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County deputy saved a 22-month-old baby that was found in a vehicle with 2 unconscious adults on Tuesday.

The deputy quickly responded and started CPR on the baby while the other deputy drove them in a patrol vehicle to AnMed Health, according to the sheriff’s office. The hospital staff were notified while the deputies and baby were en-route and were prepared to receive the patient upon arrival.

The woman in the vehicle was also transported to the hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. There is no word on her condition at this time.

The man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The incident is still under investigation.