CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police announced another major Charlotte bank has been targeted by skimmers.

Police say a skimming device was found on an ATM at Bank of America on Freedom Drive. At the headquarters, a skimmer was also found on the Wells Fargo ATM in Uptown.

CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.

CMPD investigators say Bank of America and Wells Fargo are not typically forthcoming about releasing photos and videos without legal process.

Investigators say low-quality photos are typical with all video systems. They also deal with poor clarity and placement, making it hard to identify the suspect positively.

In Gastonia, Rick Goodale, a spokesman from the police department, says they are not dealing with a string of skimmers, but they do understand how poor video quality can make it harder to solve a case.

“Even though it may not be the best quality, we’re hoping maybe somebody can recognize something in the video that can help us,” Goodale said.

The department released a video late last month asking for the public’s help to solve a shooting that injured one man. The camera barely captures a shot of the suspect’s car. Police continue to search for the suspects.

“We’ll take whatever video we can get, and a lot of cases, we’ll work with businesses after an incident like this and say, ‘Hey, you might want to think maybe I’ll reposition the cameras in case something like this happens again. It could help us better if the cameras were moved,'” Goodale said.

Goodale says businesses can help by updating their hardware.

“HD is certainly helpful; we can put it out to the public,” Goodale said. “We’re still running into some cases where businesses may have some surveillance systems from the early 90s, early 2000s, were still stored on like a VHS tape. That again creates some challenges for us to try and retrieve that video to then put into a digital format to then get out to the public.”