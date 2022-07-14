NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has arrested another individual in relation to the court shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

Police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of Vanceboro, with one count of accessory after the fact for first-degree homicide, and one count of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant was placed in the Craven County Jail with a one million secured bond. She has a first appearance court date of July 14.



