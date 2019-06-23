Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN)

UPDATE: Goldsboro Police say federal agents in Florida have arrested a second suspect wanted in a shooting that killed one person and wounded another in June in Goldsboro.

Goldsboro Police said the U.S. Marshals Office Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested David Dekarlo Sampson, age 39, of Goldsboro, on Friday at a home in Hillsboro County, Florida.

Sampson was arrested on a warrant from Goldsboro Police on a charge of Accessory After the Fact to Murder, for his alleged role in a shooting on June 23 at a home on Bright Street.

Police say Sampson and Manyele Devon Lofton, age 43, of Goldsboro, NC, entered a home in the 100 block of Bright Street and shot two people.

Eric Delonta Brooks, age 35, of South William Street in Goldsboro, had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Rodney C. Randall, age 37, of Dudley, also had multiple gunshot wounds, and was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where police say he remains in critical condition.

Goldsboro Police arrested Lofton on June 24 and charged him with one count each of Murder and Attempted Murder.

Lofton is currently being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on no bond.

PREVIOUS:

Another suspect is wanted in connection to gunfire reported at a Goldsboro home that left one man dead and another in critical condition, police say.

A “shots fired” call was reported Sunday just after 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Bright Street, a Goldsboro police news release said.

Eric Delonta Brooks, 35, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was found inside the home, according to police.

Brooks, of South William Street in Goldsboro, died at the scene.

Another victim, identified as Rodney C. Randall, 37, of Dudley, also had “multiple gunshot wounds” and was found outside the home.

Randall was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and airlifted to Vidant in Greenville, police said.

According to police, Randall is in critical condition and remains hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified.

On Monday, police obtained warrants on Manyele Devon Lofton, of Goldsboro, for murder and attempted murder in regards to the incident.

Around 5:40 p.m., Lofton was taken into custody at the Irish Inn Motel on 1104 Sunburst Drive by the Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Unit, the VICE Unit, Investigations Division, and the ATF Task Force.

The arrest was without incident.

Lofton was taken before a magistrate where he was placed in the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center.

He received no bond and he will have a first appearance Tuesday in the Wayne County District Court.

In addition to Lofton’s arrest, on Tuesday a warrant was secured on David Dekarlo Sampson.

Sampson is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder in regards to the incident.

