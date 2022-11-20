ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from injuries. EMS took him to the hospital where he later died, according to the police department.

Police say the suspect, Thomas Mercer, 41, stayed at the scene. He was interviewed and arrested. Investigators determined the stabbing occurred after an argument between the two.

Mercer has been charged with second-degree homicide and is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center without bond.