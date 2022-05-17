RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man has been arrested and is facing charges after a shooting last Saturday that injured a man.

On May 14, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to GoodFellas Bar on Richlands Highway for a shooting. They found a victim, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Investigation revealed the victim and Stanley Leroy Rios, Jr. had been in a verbal altercation earlier at the bar. Rios, 32, of Zack Circle in Jacksonville, was arrested Sunday and charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury and Possession of a Firearm by Felon. He was booked into the Onslow County Detention Center under a $115,000 secured bond.

