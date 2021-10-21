Argument leads to shooting, man arrested in Pamlico County

ALLIANCE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man is facing charges after Pamlico County Sheriff’s deputies said an argument between two men led to a shooting Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a call at around 10:46 a.m. of a person shot on Mill Pond Road in the Alliance community. Deputies found a man who had been shot in the upper thigh. The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies a verbal argument between the two men escalated and the suspect produced a shotgun and shot the victim one time. There was no update on the status of the victim, who was not identified.

Clifton Darnell Midgette, 65, was taken into custody at the scene without incident. The shotgun was recovered at the scene.

Midgette has been placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with the Intent to Kill. He is being held under a $125,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is Friday.