‘Armed and dangerous’: 21-year-old wanted for murder of 3-year-old boy at home in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Detectives are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted for his involvement in the murder of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa who was shot in the head at a home in northwest Charlotte last week, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Kaleb Lawrence is wanted for the boy’s murder on September 7. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kaleb Lawrence (courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Figueroa was shot and killed after nearly 150 rounds were fired toward his family’s home on Richard Rozzelle Drive. Police said the boy’s 4-year-old sister was also shot.

Lawrence is the third 21-year-old facing charges in connection to the child’s death. Jacob Lanier is charged with murder and eight counts of attempted murder stemming from the shooting last Tuesday. Qua’Tonio Stephens is charged with accessory after the fact.

“We have continued working through the night and through these days leveraging the combined resources of CMPD,” said CMPD Lieutenant Jeffrey Brown.

Police told FOX 46 Charlotte they are still looking for teenagers they suspect were involved in five shootings in the Charlotte area, including the one that killed Figueroa.

“Is there still a connection with the high schools? Yes. We still believe those connections hold true,” Lieutenant Brown said.