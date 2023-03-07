LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man armed with a gun stole money and assaulted staffers at a Lancaster business, Lancaster Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on Saturday at a Fuel Express on W. Meeting Street. A victim told officers a man entered around 9:30 p.m. armed with a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect then assaulted several employees, who had to be transported by EMS to a nearby medical center for treatment, according to the police report.

Surveillance images of the suspect have been released and Lancaster PD is asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down the suspect.