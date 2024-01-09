LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was arrested on Monday in La Grange for breaking and entering twice.

Markis Green, 19, was arrested by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office after it responded to a breaking-and-entering in progress call at a residence on Bulltown Road. When deputies arrived, Green was spotted, arrested and charged with felony attempted breaking and entering.

During the investigation, officials were able to identify Green as the suspect in a similar separate case that occurred on the same road in November.

During that incident, he was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

Green was placed in Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.