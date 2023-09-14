VANDEMERE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in Vandermere on September 1 that led to the arrest of a man on drug and gun charges.

The sheriff’s office used the warrant as part of an ongoing drug enforcement operation. It took place at the residence of Anthony Cordell Curts, following a three-month investigation related to the sale of distribution of illegal drugs in Pamlico County.

It was determined that Curtis was selling cocaine and other controlled substances from his home in Vandermere as well as other locations in Pamlico County. Drugs such as powder cocaine, Hydrocodone tablets and marijuana were also located as well as assorted drug paraphernalia, money and a .38 caliber revolver.

Curtis has several previous convictions in Pamlico County Superior Couty related to the sale, possession and trafficking of illegal narcotics. He was arrested, charged and placed into the Pamlico County Detention Center on a $1,015,000 secured bond.