SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Snow Hill Police Department made an arrest Sunday in connection to a stabbing that injured one person.

Ramziddin Muwwakkil was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed under a $25,000 bond.

SHPD and Green County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a home on West Greene Street on Sunday following a report of an assault. Officers found a stabbing victim upon arrival. The victim was transported to ECU Health in Greenville, and has since been released from the hospital.

After an investigation, officials determined that Muwwakkil had stabbed the victim, who was not identified, in the chest with a butcher knife after initiating an argument.