Arrest made in 2014 cold case

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A suspect has been arrested for the 2014 homicide case in Rocky Mount.

On August 5, 2014, Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a shooting call at the corner of Holly Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

At the time 30-year-old, Kelly Anderson of Rocky Mount was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Anderson died from his injuries and no arrest was made.

In 2019, the newly appointed Chief of Police, George Robinson, established a Cold Case Unit to investigate unsolved homicides.

Two retired Rocky Mount Police Detectives were assigned to the unit and in December of 2019, the Cold Case Unit began to reinvestigate the homicide of Kelly Anderson.

Detectives said during the investigation they were able to develop new information in the case.

On February 24, 2020 investigators obtained and served a warrant on Limichael D. Pittman for first-degree murder.

While investigators were following up on leads, they were able to make charges in another attempted murder case involving Pittman, which occurred three days prior to the homicide of Anderson, detectives said.

Pittman is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial for two other unrelated homicides in both Rocky Mount and Edgecombe County.