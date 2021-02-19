Arrest made in Beulaville murder from February 2020

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Beulaville Police Department, and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in a shooting that happened in February of 2020.

On February 6, 2020, the Beulaville Police Department requested the assistance of the SBI after a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald’s located at 207 West Main Street in where two individuals had been shot, 22-year-old Michael Deangelo Bryant Jr., and 20-year-old Randy Anthony Rolla Jr.,

Rolla died of his injuries.

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antonio Jerome Murphy of Clinton. Murphy has been charged with first-degree murder, aid and abet armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was booked at the Sampson County Detention Center with no bond.