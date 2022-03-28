GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that injured one person back in December.

On Dec. 5, Pitt County deputies reported a dispute in Branches Mobile Home Community off N.C. 43 South of Greenville. After arriving, police discovered a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

Since then, detectives have worked on the trail of the shooter, believing it to be gang-related. On March 25, Detectives arrested Nijaquan Moore, 23, of Greenville for his involvement in the incident. He was booked into Pitt County Detention Center for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Moore was later released on a $27,000 secured bond.