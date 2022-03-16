CHINQUAPIN, N.C. (WNCT) — Progress was made in a breaking and entering case in Duplin County.

At 4:45 am, on February 21, deputies from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lanier and Smith’s Ace Hardware in Chinquapin in response to a breaking and entering incident that was called in. When arriving on the scene, detectives began collecting evidence relating to the incident.

With public assistance, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the truck and the individual used in the breaking and entering case.

On March 1, warrants were issued for Culley Fountain for Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Possession of Stolen Goods, and Damage to Property. On March 3, Fountain was arrested and served with active warrants.

Fountain was issued a $55,000 secured bond and placed in the Duplin County Jail.