Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run incident involving bicyclist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run incident that killed a bicyclist back in November.

David Jackson Dowd, 47, of Greenville has been charged with felony hit and run in connection to a crash that killed Kari Williams, 27, of Winterville. He was riding his bicycle on Memorial Drive on Nov. 13, 2020 when he was struck and killed.

Officers identified and located a two-door orange Chevrolet Cobalt that they said was the vehicle that struck and killed Williams. They also used surveillance cameras to gain video of the incident.

Dowd remains in the Pitt County Detention Center.