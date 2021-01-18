Arrest made in fatal Rocky Mount hit-and-run

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – An arrest has been made in a Jan. 9 hit-and-run collision in Rocky Mount that left a 46-year-old woman dead, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Hunter Hill Road.

When police arrived, they found Julia Uduma, 46, dead in the road. She had been struck by a vehicle, police said.

The car involved did not remain at the scene. Investigators said the suspect vehicle was a 2018-2020 Toyota Camry SE with front-end damage.

On Jan. 14, police charged Domoneq Canady, 30, with felony hit and run. He later surrendered to authorities.

He received a $10,000 bond.

Further information was not released.

