KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday.

Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been struck.

Police said members of the community provided assistance that quickly led to the discovery of Jermaine Williams, 19, hiding in the bushes by K-9 Brix and Sgt. Stewart. Williams was detained and a gun was found in his possession.

A search warrant was secured and Kinston Police SWAT team members along with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office special response team were working the site.

Williams was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, carrying a concealed gun and going armed to the terror of the public.

If anyone has information on the investigation, call the Kinston Police Department’s tips line at 252-939-4020 or the Lenoir Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.