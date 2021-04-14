Arrest made in March shooting in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a March shooting incident.

On April 8, detectives located and arrested Dishon Ismael Blount of Kinston in relation to a shooting incident that occurred on Will Baker Road in Lenoir County on March 11. Blount was charged with Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, Possesion of a Firearm by a Felon and was served with a warrant from Pitt County for a Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation.

Blount was given a $200,000.00 secured bond and placed in the Lenoir County Jail.