A man arrested Monday morning in connection with the death of Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell is believed to be the husband of the bishop’s housekeeper, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday.

During a Monday afternoon news conference, Luna identified the man as Carlos Medina, 65, of Torrance.

Medina’s home was the site of an hourslong standoff Monday morning after he was identified as a person of interest in O’Connell’s killing.

A neighbor reported to law enforcement that Medina was present at his home around 2 a.m., Luna said. Law enforcement officers surrounded the home on the 2400 Kenwood Avenue and attempted to get him to surrender, but Medina refused.

The standoff continued for several hours until Medina finally gave himself up and was taken into custody after 8:15 a.m., Luna said.

Bishop David O’Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at the Fall General Assembly meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, on Nov. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

An arrest warrant was issued for Medina and a search warrant was issued for his home where authorities found two firearms and additional evidence that linked him to the crime.

O’Connell, 69, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was found shot to death inside his Hacienda Heights home in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

When authorities arrived they found O’Connell dead from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso in the bedroom of his home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Luna said during Monday’s news conference that there was no sign of forced entry into O’Connell’s home and no murder weapon at the scene.

Surveillance video from nearby showed a dark compact SUV pull into the driveway of O’Connell’s home around the time the shooting is believed to have occurred.

Medina owns a vehicle matching that description, Luna added.

Investigators spoke to several people who know Medina and were informed that he had recently been acting strange and irrational and was making comments about Bishop O’Connell owing him money.

Medina’s wife worked as a housekeeper for O’Connell, Luna said.

Authorities are working to confirm if either of the firearms confiscated during the search of Medina’s home is the same weapon used in his slaying.

O’Connell, who was a native of County Cork, Ireland, had served in the Los Angeles Archdiocese since 1979.

“He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected,” Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles said in a statement.

At a vigil outside O’Connell’s home Sunday evening, parishioners expressed shock and sorrow. He was described as loveable and humble.

“Everybody’s loss. Everybody that knew Father, everybody that knew Bishop O’Connell … I mean, it’s just devastating,” Jerry Dietz told KTLA.

Luna said during Monday’s press conference that additional details will be released when it is appropriate, but stressed that the priority of his department is to ensure that Medina is successfully prosecuted.