WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — Two suspects were arrested in a shooting that happened in November in Warsaw.

On Nov. 15 around 1 am, the Warsaw Police Department was notified of a shooting on Stewart Circle. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies assisted and located the suspect’s vehicle. It was followed it into Sampson County before wrecking. Three suspects then fled the car. Sampson County assisted with drone technology to spot the suspects.

Jordan Stokes and Jason Scrivner were taken into custody for charges including multiple counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharge of a firearm within city limits, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, firearm by felon, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and obstruction of justice.

Law enforcement is still investigating. If you have more information, call (910) 293-7816.